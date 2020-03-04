Covington
Martha Doloris "Dee" Johnson (Walker)
Martha Doloris (Dee) Walker Johnson, 79, of Covington, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. She was born in Camden, Maine on May 7, 1940 to Charles McGregor and Elizabeth Jane Jewett Walker. Dee loved spending time with her family, and her family was most important to her. Her hobbies included needlepoint, crocheting, dancing, ice skating, and going to the beach. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Johnson, Sr.; her parents; her granddaughter, Olivia Sargee; brother, Charles McGregor Walker, Jr.; and sister, Maxine Jane Richards. Cherishing her memory are her children, Robert Eugene and Carol Johnson, Jr. of Clarkesville, TN, Cheryl Ann Johnson of Covington, Lawrence Charles and Stephanie Johnson of Twin Falls, ID, Penny Louise and Ken McCullough of Monroe; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, James Edmonson Walker of Chatsworth, GA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Larry Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Inurnment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington, GA 30016 (770) 786-7111

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Wheeler Funeral & Cremation Services
11405 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
Mar 5
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Wheeler Funeral & Cremation Services
11405 Brown Bridge Rd.
Covington, GA 30016
