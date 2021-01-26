Covington, GA Martha Sumner Engle, of Covington, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at the age of 82. Being one of the first female business owners in Newton County, Mrs. Engle owned and operated Family Health Food Store for 35 years and started the American Business Woman's Association where she served as President. Mrs. Engle enjoyed studying and educating not only herself but her community as well. She loved her community and her community loved her! Mrs. Engle loved the Salvation Army and was incredibly involved there. She was raised in Glynn County where she attended Glynn Academy and was able to attend her last high school reunion in October of 2016. Being the "backbone" of her family, Mrs. Engle loved them profoundly and enjoyed making all holidays unique - especially Easter. Family reunions every year on Memorial Day was also a favorite time of hers. Mrs. Engle liked traveling to Jekyll Island and fishing on the pier, or any stream in Georgia, and gardening.
Survivors include her daughters and their spouses, Helen Louise Diller, Wendy Gilsten, Denise Nay and Becki Jayne Harrelson, Lynn Alexander and Bill Jenkins; grandchildren and their spouses, Simon Diller, Elizabeth Martha Diller, Natalie Gilsten and Derrick Simonton, Michael and Lauren Gilsten, Kyle and Stacey Alexander, Ryan and Jayme Alexander; great-grandchildren, Whitley Daniel, Charleigh Gilsten, Samantha Simonton; siblings and their spouses, Ray Sumner, Carlis Sumner, Bill and Debra Sumner, Jean Vann Sumner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Engle will be held at a later date.
