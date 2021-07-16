Madison, GA Marvin Edward Hammonds, 80 of Madison, died July 16, 2021 at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle. He was a native of Newton County, born on February 15, 1941. He was the son of the late Theodore Ralph Hammonds and Mary Lee McCullough Hammonds. He was married to Gerry Skinner Hammonds. Mr. Hammonds was homebuilder for many years. He was a member of Centennial Baptist Church. He enjoyed many hobbies but his favorite was flying. He was a pilot and owned many planes throughout his life. He also enjoyed camping trips with his family. He and Mrs. Hammonds travelled to the forty-nine continental states, driving to each one.
Mr. Hammonds is survived by his wife, Gerry and two sons, Jeffrey & Kerry Hammonds and Patrick & Jen Hammonds. He also leaves six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as a sister, Kathy Baker.
The family will receive friends at A.E. Carter Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 20 from 2-4 PM. The funeral service will be held at 4 PM in the chapel. A private burial will take place at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
