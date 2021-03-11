Conyers, GA Marvin L. Dooley, age 72 of Conyers, died Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sarah Dooley; wife, Shirley Dooley; brother, Phillip Ray Dooley; sister, Nona Gay Callaway; cousin, Tony Vincent. He is survived by his fiancé, Dianne Webb; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Matt Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Erica Dooley Jerret and Missy Dooley; grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron, Seth, Campbell, Madison, Trevor, Cortland, Addison, Graham, Hutchison, Kolton; great-granddaughter, Nicole, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Marvin was a long-time employee with Associated Paper as a Sales Rep for 47 years. He loved building and collecting classic cars and hot rods. Marvin was a member of Rockdale High School, class of 1968 as well as a member of Milstead Baptist Church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milstead Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Milstead Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Craver officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
