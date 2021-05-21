Conyers, GA Mary Agnes Millen, age 87 of Conyers, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nettie Bond; husband, Homer Allen Millen, Sr.; sister, Shelby Jean Nesmith. She is survived by her son, Al Millen; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Scott Harper, Lynn and Kirk Mahan; grandchildren, Todd Millen, Tyler and Jessie Mahan, Ross Mahan; great-granddaughter, Savannah Millen as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Agnes was married to her husband, Homer, for 38 years. When she graduated from Franklin County High School in 1952, she started her first job at Atlanta Paper Company in East Point. While working in East Point, she also enrolled in Massey Business College where she attended night courses. Once her time was done at Atlanta Paper Company, she began working with what is now known as Atlanta Gas Light for 4-5 years. After raising her 3 children, Agnes finished out her working days at Puritan Cleaners where she retired as a clerk. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church for over 60 years and was a member of Young at Heart. In her spare time, she loved to work outside in her yard gardening and spending time with her family. Flowers will be accepted, but those desiring to do so, may make a donation to Zion Baptist Church in remembrance of Agnes Millen, 3037 Hwy 212, Covington, GA. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Joel Brown officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

