Covington, GA Mary Ann (Hardy) Woodliff, 77, of Covington, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Born in Duncan, OK to the late Henry Earl and Rachel (Hughes) Hardy, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Henry Hardy.
Mary Ann was devoted to her faith. She loved to travel, was an adventurous soul with a thrill seeking nature. Mary Ann enjoyed riding rollercoasters with her grandchildren, and sky diving. She was known by everyone as "MeMaw". Mary Ann was a former beauty queen in High School and a Rodeo Queen. She loved her family and her cats. A pioneer in her work, she was the first woman Insurance Adjuster in the State of Georgia for State Farm Insurance. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her children, David and Diane Ward of Covington, Stacy Newman of Savannah; grandchildren, Johnny and Patrisha Newman, Tyler and Christina Newman, Macy Newman and Steven Monroe, Morgan Newman and Trevor Cargile, Faith and Derek Frazier, Wendy and Andrew Self, Christopher and Desiree Postelle; 19 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Don Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Guests may send condolences to www.wheelerfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed through the link below
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.