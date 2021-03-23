Covington, GA Mary Ann Rape, of Covington, passed away March 23, 2021, at the age of 78. She was a devout Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Covington. Mrs. Rape was a car enthusiast, and thoroughly enjoyed car races and attending car shows. During times of relaxation, she enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains. Above all else, Mrs. Rape loved her family and grandchildren; they were her number one. She was caring and kind to all who knew her. She is preceded by her parents, Fred and Louise Wise.
Her memory will be cherished dearly by her husband of 59 years, Thomas Rape; brother, Jerry Wise; daughter, Emily (Scott) Jenkins; sons, Tommy (Tracy) Rape, Andy (Cathy) Rape; grandchildren, Keely (James) Young, Trevor Jenkins, Casey Jenkins, Travis Rape, Mandy Rape, Jordan (Jason) Hicks, Drew Rape; great-grandchildren, Walker Young, Tucker Rape.
A Memorial Service to honor the spirited life of Mrs. Mary Ann Rape was held Saturday, March 27, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Dr. Cody McNutt officiating.
