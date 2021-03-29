Oxford, GA Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Mann, age 90, of Oxford claimed her heavenly reward on Monday, March 29, 2021. She passed from complications of Lewy body dementia after being afflicted a number of years.
She is the daughter of Henry and Era Mae Wilson, formerly of McKenzie, Alabama who have both preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her husband, Monty, of 64 years; her son Michael (Susie); granddaughter Susan Carson (Chris) of Grasonville, Maryland; grandson David Mann of Rutledge, Georgia; great-grandchildren Emma, Cooper and Caleb Carson; her sisters Maxine Pyle of Johnston City, Illinois and Mamye Wilson of McKenzie, Alabama.
Mary served as librarian at Pine Street School for four years, later transferring to Rockdale County High School as media specialist. She worked there with Monty, a guidance counselor, for nineteen years.
Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and camping. Her memorial service will be held at Conyers First United Methodist Church at 2pm on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 with Dr. Dave Benson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please be respectful of the family during this difficult time and follow the requirements of the CDC.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.