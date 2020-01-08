Conyers, GA
Mary Grace Flanagan (Allen)
 Mrs. Mary Grace Allen-Flanagan, of Conyers, Ga passed Monday January 6, 2020.
Funeral arrangement announced later. George W. Levett Sr. & Sons Funeral Home 1299 Milstead Ave NE Conyers, Ga. 770-483-9885
Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
1:00PM-8:00PM
George W. Levett Sr. and Sons Funeral Home Inc.
1299 Milstead Ave
NYERS, Georgia, CO 30012
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
1052 Barton Street
Conyers, GA 30012
