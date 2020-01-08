Conyers, GA
Mary Grace Flanagan (Allen)
Mrs. Mary Grace Allen-Flanagan, of Conyers, Ga passed Monday January 6, 2020.
Funeral arrangement announced later. George W. Levett Sr. & Sons Funeral Home 1299 Milstead Ave NE Conyers, Ga. 770-483-9885
Mrs. Mary Grace Allen-Flanagan, of Conyers, Ga passed Monday January 6, 2020.
Funeral arrangement announced later. George W. Levett Sr. & Sons Funeral Home 1299 Milstead Ave NE Conyers, Ga. 770-483-9885
To send flowers to the family of Mary Flanagan, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.