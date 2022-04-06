Mary Katherine Kappy Cardoza

Newnan, GA Mrs. Mary Katherine T. (Kappy) Cardoza, 70, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022. Kappy was born March 28, 1951, to the late Dr. & Mrs. Robert H. Thompson and lived in Brunswick, GA until moving to Milledgeville for college. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy.
Kappy was attending Georgia College when she met her future husband, Randy Cardoza. They were married in July 1971, residing in Milledgeville prior to moving to Swainsboro, then Augusta, and finally to Conyers. The Cardoza's resided in Newnan from 2003 until the time of her death.
Kappy and Randy are the proud parents of two sons, Brian (Fayetteville) and Matt (McDonough). In addition to their daughters-in-law, Aimee and Leslie, they have four grandchildren, Ansley, Andersen, Isabella, and William.
Kappy is also survived by her brothers Bob, Jr., Cal, and Mark, her sisters-in-law, Rita and Cissy, all of Brunswick, and her niece, Jenny, of Forsyth County, GA.
Kappy was a loving, kind, and very generous person, always putting others before herself. Children were naturally attracted to her and she adored playing with, entertaining, and talking with children, especially her four grandchildren. Kappy was a passionate lover of animals, especially dogs, and cats - she was constantly looking for any animal that appeared to be "lost" and wanted to bring them all home and care for them. She also enjoyed traveling and did so with her husband to numerous countries in Europe, Japan, Brazil, and Argentina. No location was more enjoyable than a beach, any beach, and she loved beach walks.
Kappy's work career included histology, church preschool teacher, pediatric medical and dental practices, and substitute teaching. The "work" she enjoyed most was being a mother and grandmother and attending any event or activity anyone was involved with. She was always quick to volunteer with sports teams or school events needing parental volunteers.
The memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 22, at 2:00 PM at All Saints Anglican Church in Fayetteville. Rather than flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to a Humane Society or diabetes organization of your choice.
