Cordova, TN Mary Patton Justice, 92, of Cordova, Tennessee, passed away January 6, 2021. She was born February 13, 1928 in Asheville, North Carolina, to Augustus and Wilma (Reynolds) Patton.
Mary graduated from Lee Edwards High School in Asheville and was a member of The Greatest Generation. She was a loving wife and mother, proud of the accomplishments of all her children and grandchildren. Because Neil, her husband, had to travel frequently for work, Mary was the COO, CEO, CFO, and Sergeant At Arms of the household, the heart of the family. She was an expert at her twice daily crosswords and always had a book in her hand. After raising her family, she took up golf and spent her later years golfing with her husband and children at numerous courses across the country. Frequently a club champion, many of her lasting friendships were made on the course. The family feels sure she is sharing stories on her scores at the 19th tee.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Neil Justice, and two sisters Anna Lois Garrison and Wilma Holden. Survivors include sons Neil Justice and Ricky Justice (Debbie); daughter Joy Sullivan; grandchildren Joe Justice (Nicole), David Justice, Anne Dean (Rich), Cathy Justice (Kate), and Erin Sullivan. Great grandchildren Liberty, Auggie, and Lily May Dean, Abbey, and Ava Justice.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Guests may register at www.caruth-hale.com.
