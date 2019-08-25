Mary Sandler

Conyers, GA
Mary Elizabeth Sandler
Mary Elizabeth Sandler (Beth) of Roswell GA.,formerly of Conyers GA., passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 82. She is survived by her children George Sandler of Roswell GA, Gina Sandler of Sylmar CA, her grandchildren Bryan, Cody and Danielle and her great grandchildren Bentley and Amelia. She is also survived by her sisters Beverly McGrew of Lithia Springs, Ellen Crawley of Luthersville, Joanne Crawley of Riverdale, and Ruth (Babe) Duke of Cambridge TX.
Beth was a devoted mother and a woman of many talents. For years she was a homemaker and took care of her kids, but she also put herself through secretarial school, was a dance instructor for the Arthur Murray Dance School. Her last employment was in the food service industry where as a bartender she was loved by her customers, coworkers, and employers alike. She loved to laugh and that laugh was infectious to anyone she was around. She played golf and actually had a hole in one while living in Perry GA. She was an Atlanta native and lived in Warm Springs, Perry and Conyers GA. Beth sacrificed so much for her children and she is missed so very much.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Foundation or to Kindred Hospice. There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate her life on October 20, 2019 at 1940 Settindown Dr in Roswell GA. from 12-2:30. Roswell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
