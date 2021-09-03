Madison, GA Mary Margaret Todd Schrader, 81 of Madison, died September 1, 2021. She was the daughter of Arthur and Margaret K. Todd. She was married to the late Rodney Schrader. She was a retired school teacher and active church member of St. James Catholic Church. Mrs. Schrader enjoyed crafts and painting. She was a talented seamstress and a dedicated wife and mother.
Mary Schrader is survived by her children, Laurine Misko, Mark McWhirter (Paula), Cheryl Vojok (James), Debra Cammarata (David), Matthew Schrader (Jennifer) and Colleen Findura (Michael). Grandchildren are Seth and Samuel Misko, Kara, Justin and Lucas Vojok, Anthony, Courtney (Christopher) and Lauryn Cammarata, Joel, Adam and Gianna Schrader, Alexander (Lindsay), Nichole and Colin Findura and Joseph, Jacob and Jeffrey McWhirter.
A memorial mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on September 4 at 10AM. Interment will take place at Honey Creek Woodlands.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to cancer research.
