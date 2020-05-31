Mary Starr Reagan

Lithonia, GA



Mary "Evelyn" Starr Reagan (Ragsdale)



Mrs. Mary "Evelyn" Ragsdale Starr Reagan, age 93 of Conyers, Georgia passed away quietly on May 25, 2020. Evelyn was born on December 1, 1926 in Lithonia, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ora Mell Ragsdale; First husband, James Clyde Starr, Jr and her beloved husband of 53 years, William Ralph Reagan; two sisters, Annie Laura Ragsdale and Vivian Rachel George; and brother, Bobby Andrew Ragsdale (Eula).



She is survived by her daughter; Charlotte Dianne Starr Trammell; son-in-law, Hugh Dorsey Trammell, Jr; three grandchildren, Kimberly Melly (Robert) Kerri Holland (Kris), Kellie Foster (Chance); two great-grandchildren, Tillman and Paige Holland.



She is also survived by her brother, William (Bill) Ernest Ragsdale (Virginia) and a large extended family of nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was a graduate of Lithonia High School where she was active in track and basketball. After graduation she worked for United Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance Company, where she retired with 29 years of service. She then worked for many years with the Rockdale County Clerk's office. Evelyn was a loved and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. She never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a long-time member of The First Baptist Church of Conyers where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. In her later years, she and Ralph became members of Haven Fellowship Church of Conyers.



The family wishes to thank the staff, caregivers and friends at The Yellow Brick House and Abbey Hospice for their love and compassion during her final years.



Arrangements will be provided by Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion road in Conyers, Ga.



There will be a Graveside service held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00AM with Abbey Chaplain Jim Ross officiating. Evelyn will be laid to rest at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens.





In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation for Research, in memory of Mrs. Evelyn Reagan, at: www.ALZ.org