Conyers, GA Mary Sybil Knox, age 98 of Conyers, died Friday, April 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eva Garner; husband, William Benjamin Knox; son, Robert Charles Knox; daughter, Cynthia Barr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Wesley Cobb; son-in-law, Walt Barr; daughter and partner, Kathy Knox and Susan Hollows; sister-in-law, Patricia Knox; grandchildren, Scott Cobb (Jennifer), Tamara Haase (Tim), Jason Barr (Brandi), Brandon Barr (Rebeka), Jake Knox (Caitlin), Aaron Knox; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin Kennett (Clay), Krista Carr (Ryan), Kyle Cobb, Katherine Haase, Ben Haase; great-great-grandchildren, Hazel Kennett, Macy Kennett. Sybil was born in Atlanta Ga., and moved next door to her, future, husband, Ben when she was 8 years old. She graduated from Girls High in 1941, and also married Ben in the same year; they were married for 65 wonderful years. Sybil accompanied Ben to numerous BBQ competitions in the South Eastern region of the US. In 1949, the two bought a one-bedroom cottage on Jackson lake. Over the years as their family grew, so did that cottage. As the children grew, so did the memories; digging holes, swimming, fishing, and so many precious moments. Sybil was a Blue-Ribbon holder in numerous areas, PTA president, but most of all, a great and great-great grandmother. After she and Ben retired, they spent a lot of time in St. Petersburg, FL., during the snowbird season at their condo. Sybil was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She held various positions on boards in St. Petersburg as well as in Conyers. She enjoyed Arts and crafts, and most of all, traveling in she and Ben's motorhome to the Mid-West. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Orrin Morris Rev. Todd Hilton officiating; interment will follow at. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
2:00PM
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
TREEMAN COMPANY Tree and Stump Removal Licensed and Insur…
NOW HIRING Career Opportunities Diversitech is hiring! Po…
$650
COVINGTON, 30014 APARTMENT FOR RENT (Singles Only) Alcovy…
-
tomgahunter said:
Bailey-Butts was elected to a part time job but can't do it, the simple solution is her resignation
Latest News
- New Mexico wildfire has charred at least 4,000 acres and shows no sign of containment
- Horoscopes for 4/28
- Calls grow louder for police to release bodycam video six days after the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
- A Black electrician found a noose hanging in his workspace in New York's Long Island, attorney says
- Texas public defender's office seeks posthumous pardon for George Floyd
Most Popular
Articles
- Neanderthals were the human species best adapted to cold. Here's why.
- Conyers resident Walter Harris grieves loss of home and history
- Newton coroner seeks to double annual budget
- Parents charged with cruelty to children after 3-year-old found wandering alone in neighborhood
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- PEARRELL: Claim what God has promised in the fight against evil
- 70 million people under threat of tornadoes and destructive wind and hail this weekend in the South
- Old Salem Road townhome project expected to be approved by Board of Commissioners
- Newton County transfers $50,000 to coroner's budget
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Did you watch the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.