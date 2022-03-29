...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Conyers, GA Matthew Wayne Morris, Sr., of Conyers, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 54. Matt was a member of River of Life Church, in Social Circle. He had a strong work ethic and was a devoted employee at CSC of Atlanta and previously at Pratt Industries. In his free time, he enjoyed going to drag races, riding motorcycles, traveling to North Georgia - especially Helen, and loved taking family trips to Panama City Beach and Myrtle Beach. Matt was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis L. and Peggy Ann Morris.
Survivors include his sons, Matthew Morris, Jr., Austin Morris, Casey Morris (Cheyenne); three granddaughters; brother, Mark Morris (Angela); former wife, Roxanne Wilson; step-son, Christopher Wilson; nieces, Jessica, Marissa, Makayla; 2 great-nieces; as well as 1 great-nephew.
A Funeral Service for Matt will be held Monday, April 4, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Craig Arrington officiating and interment following in Green Meadows Memorial Gardens, in Conyers. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Sunday, April 3, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.
To send flowers to the family of Matthew Wayne Morris, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.