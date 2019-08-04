Newborn, GA
Maureen Mayes Entz
Maureen Mayes Entz of Newborn, went on to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 78. Maureen was a devoted Christian and a faithful member of Belmont Baptist Church, in Conyers. Though small in size, Maureen was a strong and powerful woman who worked tirelessly in both her professional and personal life. She continually provided endless support for her entire family; all of whom she loved very deeply. Maureen enjoyed traveling and taking in the peaceful surroundings of her beautiful home. She consistently saw the best in those she met, always extended grace and accepted people right where they were. She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Maureen was preceded in death by her son, Jamie Finch, and husband, Abe Entz.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Al Hoke, Kelly Coley, Kim and Bobby Austin; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Kelly Entz; grandchildren and their spouses, April Thomas, Joshua and Jessica Thomas, Crystal and Stephen Paris, Ashley and Wesley Burke, Lauren Chambers; six great-grandchildren; brother, Michael T. Mayes; nieces, Corey and Melanie Allred, Lisa Brooks.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Entz will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 12:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Nolan Jackson officiating and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home, Friday, August 2, from 6:008:00 P.M. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be donated to Belmont Baptist Church, 3272 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013.
