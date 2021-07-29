Conyers, GA On July 28, 2021, Melanie Ann Whitehead 'Maine & Mammie' entered into her heavenly home at the young age of 58. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bobby) Bailey, Janice J. Bailey; stepfather, John R. Bailey; grandparents, Neil and Sara Jo Bailey, William and Fannie Mae Daniel. She is survived by her husband, Ray Whitehead; daughter, Amy Minter; daughter and son-in-law, Brandy and Blair Reece; daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Eddie Sharpe; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Jeremy Melton; daughter, Dani Whitehead; brother and sister-in-law, Ritchie and Angie Bailey; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Jodi Bailey; sister and brother-in-law, Dawn and Billy Ray Ramirez; sister, Joy Bailey; sister, Holly Akin; 11 grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; uncle and aunt, Randall and Janie Daniel; aunt and uncle, Sheila and Andy Colston. Anyone who knew Melanie, knew family was her everything. She was always taking care of someone or helping them. Her happy place was at the beach with her honey. She loved being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, an aunt and a friend. She was a 'Best Friend' to so many. She loved to laugh and her laugh was contagious. Her smile and presence would light up a room. She loved cutting grass and planting flowers. She loved working on the farm and all of her animals. She loved to read and was a hard worker. She was a Christian woman and loved to pray and talk about the Lord. Please join us in celebrating the life of 'Our Everything'. Services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Brother Jeremy Melton officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 2:00 PM until 3:00 pm and services will follow. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
