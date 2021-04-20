Melanie Jayne Park

Conyers, GA Melanie Jayne Park, age 59 of Conyers, died April 20, 2021. Born in Conyers to Tommy and Carol Barnett, Melanie grew up in Lithonia and was a graduate of Lithonia High School, class of 1979. She was active in her children's school and was an officer for several years in the PTA at Hightower Trail Elementary School, and later served as their president. Melanie enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her friends at the beach and at her family's cabin in Gatlinburg. She also enjoyed being the "Mary Kay Lady" selling cosmetics to friends and neighbors in her area. Melanie had a passion for cooking, baking and canning (her husband grew the vegetables and she canned). Her greatest joy came from being a wife, mother and grandmother, spending time with those she loved. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Carol Barnett. Surviving are her husband of 37 years, John Park of Conyers; son, Daniel Thomas Park; daughter, Ashley Christina Vick of Conyers; and grandsons, Eli Vick and Daniel Park. A funeral service will be held 1 o'clock, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the chapel of Henry Funeral Home, 6833 Church St., Lithonia, GA with Rev. Nelson Goddard officiating. The family will receive friends 4-7pm, Friday, April 30, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Melanie's memory to the Hometown Animal Rescue, Inc, PO Box 81658, Conyers, GA 30013.

