Covington, GA Melena Mildred Smith, of Covington, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 47. MeMe enjoyed the simple things in life like crocheting, playing games on her tablet, Facebook, taking pictures, getting in the pool and going to church. She loved spending time with her family - especially babysitting her nieces and nephews and picking up Matt Matt from school in the afternoons.
Survivors include her parents, Linda and Ray Smith; sister, Crystal Smith; brothers, Robert Storey (Susan), Lee Storey (Karen); nieces and nephews, Danielle Storey (Talon), Travis Storey, Trey Storey, Ally Storey, Brooke Cannon, Matt Matt, Theo Storey, Skyler Pelfrey, Cooper Phillips, Aaron Phillips, and Kourtland Phillips.
A Funeral Service for MeMe will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Macedonia Baptist Church, 108 Macedonia Church Road, in Oxford, with Pastor William Herndon officiating and interment following in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Tuesday, March 15, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.
