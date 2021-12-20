Covington, GA Melissa Marie Owens Sinyard, 66, of Covington, Georgia, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 after a brief illness. Melissa loved the Lord and her family with her whole being. Melissa was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Lithonia High School and was a member of the Class of 1973. Melissa was very active in her high school being a member of the varsity basketball team and gymnastics team. She was also crowned Homecoming Queen in 1973. While in high school she fell in love with her husband of 48 years, Stephen Terrence Sinyard. She was an active member of First Baptist Loganville, where she spent her time in the Ladies Bible Study Group, Fine China Sisters. Melissa was a local real estate agent for decades and owner of Southern Landmark Realty. Melissa loved helping her clients buy and sell their perfect homes and created lasting relationships that often turned into life-long friendships.
Melissa loved her family fiercely and was proud to be a wife, mom, and Gaga. She and Terry raised three children, Staci Marie Hickerson (Jason) of Covington, Joshua Stephen Sinyard (Brian Griffin) of Saint Simons Island, and Stephani Joyce Greene (Chris) also of Covington. Melissa was the beloved Gaga of five beautiful grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Jacob Coy Persons, Tanner James Persons and Lydia Beth Greene, of Covington and Ryan and Hunter Hickerson, of McDonough. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Marie Owens and father-in-law, Nelson Leon Sinyard. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, her brother, Tim Owens (Jenny) of Snellville, her mother-in-law, Joyce Sinyard of Covington, numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
She was loved as much as she loved and she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Wilson and Rev. Tim Owens officiating; interment will follow at Rock Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.
