Eatonton, GA Melvin Cleveland Stapp, age 86 of Eatonton, passed away on March 19, 2021. He was born in Rutledge on April 28, 1934 to the late Amber Stapp and the late Doris Belle Doster Stapp. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Nina Stapp, and his brother, the late Ralph Stapp.
Surviving are wife, Ruth Wiggins Stapp; daughter and son in law, Kathy and Steve Dukes; sons and daughters in laws, Travis and Karen Stapp, Dennis Stapp, Steve and Denee Stapp; brother and sister in law, Howard and Inez Stapp; 9 grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.
He was a proud Korean War veteran and an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending his time hunting and fishing with his family.
A graveside service will be held on Monday March 22nd at 1:00 PM at the Stapp cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Ghann officiating. Stapp Cemetery is located at 2845 Old Mill Rd, Rutledge, GA 30663.
