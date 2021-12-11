Covington, GA Melvin "Ralph" Grantham, age 79, of Covington, died Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born at Grady Hospital December 23, 1941, in Atlanta, Ga. Visitation and viewing to be held at the Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, Covington, Ga. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 3:00 P.M. Graveside Service to be held Thursday, December 13, 2021, at 3:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, Covington, Ga. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret "Grace" Grantham.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Mcdonel (Jim); son, Adam Ralph Grantham, Sr.; grandchildren, Adam Ralph Grantham, Jr., Joseph Lewis Grantham, James Brooks McDonel, William Grantham McDonel, Elizabeth Margaret Grantham Hughs (Josh), Hannah Elizabeth McDonel; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Hughs, Connor Adam Hughs, Ara Grace Hughs.
This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mr. Grantham's family.
