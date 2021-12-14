Oxford, GA Mrs. Carolyn Browder (86) passed away on Dec. 12th 2021 at her home in Oxford, GA. She was the beloved wife of the late Mr. Johnnie A. Browder, Jr. They were 40 years residents of 798 Pleasant Hill Road, Conyers, GA. She retired from Rockdale County Schools. She loved serving as one of the lunch ladies of J.H. House Elementary School, where she had tremendous influence on many generations of adoring children and fellow staff members.
She is preceded in death by her loving Husband: Johnnie A. Browder Jr.; infant daughter: Amanda LeeAnn; parents: Thomas and Elizabeth Princella Sheppard of Stone Mountain, GA; brothers: Cecil Sheppard (Emory, VA) and Gilbert Sheppard (Stone Mountain, GA); and a heavenly host of other family and friends.
She leaves behind a blessed and loving family, sons: David Browder (Kathy) and Barry Browder (Denise) both of Oxford, GA; grandchildren: Shannon Browder (Miller Anne) of Rineyville, KY; Tiffany May (Jeff), Jason Browder & Brian Browder, all of Oxford GA, and Blair White of Florida; great grandchildren: Riley & Carson Browder, Neveah & Abigail May, and Payton & Parker White; Sister-in-laws: Carol Sheppard (Monica & Jennifer Sheppard) and Kris Ott (Tracy Goodman & Steven Sheppard). MawMaw's loving care and influence will be greatly missed by so many others who were fortunate enough to have been blessed to know her.
