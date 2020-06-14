Michael D. Griffin, Sr., of Covington, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the age of 78. He was a wonderful, loving, selfless man adored by all who crossed his path. Michael never met a stranger and was known for striking up conversations wherever he went. He always went out of his way to help not only his family but his friends as well. He loved and was loved unconditionally. Michael always told everyone to have a blessed day and was quick to offer a hug or a prayer. Before retiring, he owned Atlanta Sign Company but continued to do sign work from home for so many of his loyal clients. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron "Bill" and Lillian (Sanders) Griffin. Michael leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Catherine G. Griffin; his children, Mike Griffin, Jr. (Heather) of Dacula, Connie Bryan of Milledgeville, Melanie Gates (Brian) of Monroe; grandchildren, Krystal, Tony, Maggie, Cameron, Courtney, Jessica, Jordan; great-grandchildren, Addison, Luna, Tony, Jr., Leia, Sophia; siblings, Glenda Holley (Jerry), Carol McNeil, Byron Griffin all of Columbus. A Graveside Service for Michael will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020, 5:00 P.M., at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 111 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Billy Duncan officiating . A visitation for Michael will be held Saturday, June 6, at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Griffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.