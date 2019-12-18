Michael Ferraiuolo

Stockbridge
Mr. Michael Paul Ferraiuolo, age 23 of Stockbridge, died Friday, December 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cynthia Long; grandfather, Michael Paul Ferraiuolo; and great-grandfather, Glendal Ray Keeton. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Melanie and Stefan Thomas; father and step-mother, Mike and Samantha Ferraiuolo; brothers, Chase Greenstein, Chandler Sly; sisters and brother-in-law, Molly Thomas, Alyssa and Grant Cottrell, Jazmine Sly; grandparents, Donald and Denise Long, Candace and Christopher Ward; nieces and nephews, Emma, Anna, Jace, Luke; uncles and aunts, Chad and Angie Long, Michelle Terrell (Brad Cox), Melissa Schwarzburg (Bryan); great-grandparents, Louise Ferraiuolo, Mary Keeton, Earl and Delores Long, Michael was employed with Calhoun Road Service. He graduated from EXCEL Academy in Henry County. He was a member and baptized at North Henry Baptist Church. Michael enjoyed dirt bikes, ATV's, drag racing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family at the lake. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at North Henry Baptist Church with Pastor Stan Jordan officiating; family will receive friends Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
