Greensboro, GA Michael L. Dawkins, of Greensboro, Georgia, passed away September 1, 2020, at the age of 65. "Mike", as he was commonly called, courageously combatted cancer for over 35 years. The son of Lloyd H. Dawkins (deceased) and Lily Irene Dawkins of Conyers, Michael was born in Atlanta on April 6, 1955. He is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Nancy (Lott) Dawkins; children and their spouses, Jason Michael & Jenifer Elaine-Reeve Dawkins of Nashville, Stewart & Jennifer (Dawkins) Williams of Madison. Michael is also survived by three grandchildren, Drew Williams, McKinsey Williams, Durham Williams. In addition, his family also includes the following brothers and sisters, Kenneth Dawkins of Shelby, NC, Michael and Deborah (Dawkins) Sellers of Conyers, Ben and Elizabeth (Dawkins) Leedle, also of Nashville, Fred and Lynda Lott of Cumming, Tommy and Susan (Lott) Richardson of Greensboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mike founded "Doors by Mike", which he owned and operated for over 28 years and was based out of Conyers, GA. During that time, Mike was an active member and served on the board of several neighboring Home Builders Associations, in conjunction with growing his company to a multi-faceted specialties contractor, that provided multiple services to home builders. During this time, Mike and his family lived on Lake Oconee from 1987 until 1998 when he returned to Covington. In 2004, he sold his business and moved to Lake Oconee full-time.

While living on Lake Oconee, Mike enjoyed all water sports and began developing new talents of horseback riding while playing arena and field polo at Harbor Club and other clubs/cities in the southeast; however, his enduring love of golf remained with him through the years. Mike's greatest enjoyment was not just hitting the links, but the opportunity to spend time in fellowship, making and maintaining many lifelong friends, within the Harbor Club and Reynolds Men's Golf Associations. Additionally, Mike participated as a parent and mentor in the drug and alcohol-free program, "PRIDE", in the Greene-Taliaferro School System.

Mike loved his church family and was a highly active member of Grace Fellowship. Also close to his heart was the opportunity to volunteer in the construction and renovation of the facility at Wears Valley Ranch, located in Sevierville, Tennessee, which provides Christian homes, education, and counseling to children who are experiencing crisis situations. Mike was often known to offer a listening ear, advice, and guidance to young and old alike. His generosity never stopped - whether it be a kind word, a good deed, or a helping hand to anyone in need. Mike's love of life, family, faith, and fellowship were well-known to all in his life.

A Memorial Service for Mike will be held at 4:00 P.M., September 20, 2020, on the grounds of The Corry House, located at 6641 Union Point Highway, in Union Point, GA, with Dr. Jimmy Long and Rev. Gene Miner officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund being established in Mike's memory for a student entering technical or trade school, or a charity of your choice.

CDC guidelines recommend social distancing (6 feet apart) and wearing of masks while in public. The family respectfully requests observance of these guidelines during the memorial service for the safety and well-being of everyone.

