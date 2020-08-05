Conyers, GA Michele Mitchell Dean, of Conyers, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Gailey Mitchell; brother, Steve Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Gailey; son, Craigie Dean; mother, Joyce Leach Mitchell; 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Marilyn, Lucy; brother, Scott Mitchell. Michele was an avid sports fan, especially football, she loved the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. She enjoyed going to concerts and loved music. If Michele wasn't at a sporting event or concert, you could find her with her feet in the water and salty wind in her hair by the beach. Michele had a special love for her children and grandchildren, she loved spending time with them. Michele had a very big heart, an infectious laugh and she will be missed dearly, but never forgotten. There will be a gathering to memorialize her life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga., 30012, (770) 483-7216.

