Conyers, GA Michele Mitchell Dean, of Conyers, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Gailey Mitchell; brother, Steve Mitchell. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Gailey; son, Craigie Dean; mother, Joyce Leach Mitchell; 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Marilyn, Lucy; brother, Scott Mitchell. Michele was an avid sports fan, especially football, she loved the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. She enjoyed going to concerts and loved music. If Michele wasn't at a sporting event or concert, you could find her with her feet in the water and salty wind in her hair by the beach. Michele had a special love for her children and grandchildren, she loved spending time with them. Michele had a very big heart, an infectious laugh and she will be missed dearly, but never forgotten. There will be a gathering to memorialize her life on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, Ga., 30012, (770) 483-7216.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
lawyerguy1 said:I agree with Cal Thomas here. If there were mass arrests and lengthy prison sentences of these "protestors" who are rioting and destroying pro…
Latest News
- Three dismissed from University of Louisville men's soccer team after organizing a party
- A South Korean lawmaker has come under fire for her outfit. Her offense? She wore a dress
- India now has more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases
- Georgia student suspended after posting a photo of a crowded school hallway says it was 'good and necessary trouble'
- Sri Lanka's powerful Rajapaksa brothers claim landslide in parliamentary elections
Most Popular
Articles
- Rockdale awards contract for roundabout construction
- Four Conyers teens facing charges after drive-by shooting in Covington
- Newton County Sheriff's investigators seeking information on July 25 drive-by shooting
- 192 dogs rescued from home in Butts County
- Coronavirus pandemic wearing down Georgia hospitals’ bottom lines
- Bike trip to Jekyll Island a challenging summer adventure for Covington family
- Georgia High School Association cancels football scrimmages, delays cheerleading schedule
- Judge Samuel Ozburn 'easing into' retirement
- Accident on Covington Square ties up traffic Wednesday afternoon
- Newton County Sheriff's investigators busy with four shootings in eight days
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Stay Informed
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Business Newsletter
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Coronavirus outbreak updates
Get the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak delivered to your inbox daily.
Local Weather
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
News Alerts
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Newton Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Newton Sports Newsletter
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Rockdale and Newton Eats
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Rockdale Local Newsletter
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Rockdale Sports Newsletter
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.