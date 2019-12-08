Conyers
Mike Landers
Mike Landers, of Conyers, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 65 years of age. Mike liked to fish, watch NASCAR racing, and he had a passion for antique cars. His great sense of humor and his kind-hearted nature endeared him to both family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary (Gurley) Landers; brothers-in-law, James Buddy Hanson, Tommy Brownlee.
Those who will lovingly remember Mike are his son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Marilyn Landers; daughter, Rachel Landers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Yvonne and Stan Burgess, Sharon Hanson, Debbie and Bobby Fesmire; cat, George Landers; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral for Mike will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019, 1:00 P.M., at Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Billy Lowery officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5:007:00 P.M.
