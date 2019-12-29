Conyers
Mike Skelton
Michael David Mike' Skelton, age 67 of Conyers, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Grover William Skelton; mother, Nelda Jean Thrasher; daughter, Jennifer Duffey; and sister, Karen Hollingsworth. He is survived by his wife, Janet Skelton; children, Jessica Garmon, Jeff and Tracy Skelton, Chris and Jessica Smith, Amber Reese, Matt Smith; 5 grandchildren; and sister, Nora Sprayberry. Mr. Skelton was a house manager for the Rockdale House for Men. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Conyers with Bill Wallace officiating; family will receive friends Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
To plant a tree in memory of Mike Skelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.