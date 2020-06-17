Mildred Anthony.jpg

Mildred Virginia Anthony, age 98 of Conyers, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. 'Buddy' Anthony; parents, Mann and Buena Ferrell; and daughter-in-law, Bobbye Glynn Hoppe Anthony. She is survived by her son, Alan Anthony, Saint Augustine, FL; granddaughter and husband, Laura Elizabeth and Daniel Meisler, Ann Arbor, MI; great-granddaughters, Sylvia Ann Meisler and Paula Glynn Meisler. Mrs. Anthony was the youngest of nine children and known as Minga to her loved ones. She was a very active member of Conyers Presbyterian Church and a member of the Pilot Club for 40 years. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Rev. Kevin Hicks officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. If you wish to memorialize instead of sending flowers, contributions may be made to Conyers Presbyterian Church, 911 N. Main Street, Conyers, GA 30012. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Anthony as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

