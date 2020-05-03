Millard Clark
Conyers, GA


Millard Eugene Clark
Millard Eugene Clark was born the son of Cyrenus Eugene Clark and Alice Findley Clark. He is survived by his brother David Lee Clark (Snellville) and was predeceased by his older sister, Sharon Clark Olthof. The family grew up in Savannah with Millard graduating from Jenkins High School, in 1964. He played high school basketball and played the clarinet in the school band. He got his BS and MBA degrees at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He spent 20 years in Manhattan as an expediter for Jones Construction company and then as a bartender; he was also an assistant manager for Red Lobster restaurant. After moving to the Atlanta area and joining the Bill Wilson Organization, for the last 30 years, he worked for the Georgia Department of Education and then developed his own organization of Atlanta Web Pro for web design. Millard was a member of the NRA and included guns and fly-fishing as his hobbies. Millard's other love was dogs, his first being Casey, a German Shepherd and Pierre, a Catahoula who has survived his "daddy's" death and gone to live with Millard's friend Ed and Pierre's "cousins." Millard will be cremated and buried at Bonaventure Cemetery living amongst the live oaks and next to the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Millard died suddenly on April 26 after a three-year bout with cancer. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
