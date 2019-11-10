Covington
Milton Rudolph LeRoy
Milton Rudolph LeRoy of Covington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the age of 91. Mr. LeRoy, a corporal in the United States Army, proudly served his country in World War II and Korea. In addition to being an ordained deacon for 50 plus years, he was active in the life of his church, Zion Baptist, in Covington; he was a member of Young at Heart and Treasurer for 15 years. Retiring from John Deere, after a dedicated 25 years, he enjoyed monthly meetings with Deerelicts, collecting stamps and reading. He was preceded in death by his son, James F. LeRoy; parents, Milton F. and Minnie LeRoy; sisters and brother-in-law, Dora and George Chapman, Florine Patterson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Jean Elizabeth (Searcy) LeRoy; daughter, Barbara Jean Chasteen; grandchildren, Becky Ethridge, Jessica Chasteen, Jaime and David Adams; great-grandchildren, Jose (Joey) Luis, III, and Stephanie Colon, Haley Jade Adams, Bryson Lee Slade, Brielle Nicole Slade; great-great-granddaughter, Josephine Colon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. LeRoy will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212 North, in Covington, with Dr. L. Lane Collins, Rev. Reese Sanders and Rev Frank Daws officiating. Interment will follow in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family at the church, one hour prior to his service, from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Baptist Church - Family Center, 7037 Highway 212 North, Covington, Georgia 30016.
