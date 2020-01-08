MADISON
Milton Percy Stanfield
MADISON Milton Percy Stanfield, 97, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home with interment following in Knollhurst Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Born in Guilford County on October 24, 1922, Milton was a graduate of Monticello High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army in WWII. He retired from Sears Mail Order and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Trevia Joyce Stanfield; parents Robert Percy Stanfield and Claudia Viola Wagoner Stanfield; two brothers Hyams and Sammie Stanfield and three sisters Elizabeth S. Wright, Polly S. Collins, and Barbara S. Comer.
Survivors include daughter Emily S. Oakley and husband Roy, of Sandy Ridge, N.C.; son Larry Stanfield and wife Denise, of Conyers, GA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Friendship United Methodist Church, 4426 E. NC Hwy 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Milton Stanfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.