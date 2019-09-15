Conyers
Milton Swords
Milton Lee Swords, age 79 of Conyers, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Swords and Josephine Buie, and brother, Gerald Swords. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Hilda Swords; daughters and son-in-law, Leslie Swords, Beth and Glenn Dire; grandchildren, Elizabeth Seibert, Alex Seibert, Lee and Danielle Dire. Mr. Swords was the owner/operator of PermaTherm, Inc. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Conyers. Milton served in the U.S. Army. He loved gardening and was a Master Gardener' and enjoyed cooking. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Glenn Dire officiating; interment will follow at Hillendale Memorial Park. Family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Those desiring, may make donations to First Baptist Church of Conyers, 2100 Highway 138 NE, Conyers, GA 30013 or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.