Covington, GA Minnie Bruce, of Covington, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at the age of 85. Mrs. Bruce was a longtime resident of the Almon Community where she was a member of Almon Baptist Church for over 70 years, and president of the Almon Ladies Club. She was very charitable and selfless, always sharing her love with her family and friends through her wonderful southern cooking, baking, and birthday cards. Mrs. Bruce will be remembered as a proud and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Hoyt O'Neal Bruce, Sr.; sisters, Martha Jones, Dianne Benke; brothers, Terry Skinner, Robert Skinner, Bill Skinner.
She is survived by her daughter, Tonya Fuller (Jamie); sons, Hoyt Bruce, Jr. (Kim), Mark Bruce (Cathy), Scott Bruce (Carla), Ricky Bruce (Renee); 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Owens (Teddy); brother, Roger Skinner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Bruce was held Friday, February 25, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at Almon Baptist Church, 122 Almon Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ricky Bruce, Mr. Mitch Bruce, Mr. Matt Bruce, and Pastor Jay Singleton officiating. Interment followed in Lawnwood Memorial Park, in Covington. Flowers are accepted, or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ or to Georgia Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries, Inc., at https://www.georgiachildren.org/.
To send flowers to the family of Minnie Bruce, please visit Tribute Store.
Despite the challenging conditions that the pandemic has helped foster in the U.S. housing market, young buyers have made progress in homeownership in recent years. The homeownership rate for adults under 25 reached 25.7% in 2020, matching a previous peak from the height of the housing bubbl… Click for more.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.