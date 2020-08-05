Minnie Vandora Landress Dodie Orr

Conyers, GA Minnie Vandora Orr, age 82 of Conyers, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, John A. Orr, Sr.; parents, Luther and Wessie Anne Landress. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Henry (Fred); son, Jimmy Cole (Sherry); son, John Orr, Jr. (Mary); daughter, Mary Plunkett (Chad); grandchildren, Ashley Frey, Tara Womac, Blake Cole, Brandon Cole, Jack Orr, Ellie Plunkett, Ben Plunkett; great-grandchildren, Kailagh Womac, Payton Womac, Charleigh Frey, Caleb Cole, Connor Cole, Mason Cole, Eli Cole; great-great-grandchildren, Blakeleigh Stewart, Rhyan Stewart; brother, Ronald Landress. Dodie was a member of First Baptist Church Conyers and served as a greeter; she was very involved within the church. She was a part of the Singing Saints and the Silver Sneakers Club. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make donations to First Baptist Conyers, 2100 HWY 138 NE, Conyers Ga., 30013. There will be a private graveside service held. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

