Covington
Minnie Rae "Penny" Warwick (Cantrell)
Minnie "Penny" Rae Cantrell Warwick, 89, of Covington, passed away at her home, Monday, December 2, 2019. She was born in Buford, GA to James Henry and Rena Roberts Cantrell. She was a loving wife, "Granmama", sister, and a friend to those who knew her. Her hobbies included quilting and shopping. Penny's favorite things were spending time with her family, her husband, and her furry babies, Charlie and Buster. Most of all, her relationship with the Lord never wavered throughout her life. She will be greatly missed. Penny is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, James Henry Melton, Jr; sisters, Pauline Whitaker, Dot Conaway; brother, James Cantrell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Fred Lee Warwick; brother, Jesse Harry (Pat) Cantrell; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly Rae (James Henry) Melton, "Faye" Cecelia Faith Beard, Mary Paulette (Ricky N.) Womack; grandsons, Christopher Lee (Michala) Womack, Gregory (Pamela) Womack; granddaughters, Jennifer Rae Melton (Shawn) Freeman; great-grandsons, Sawyer Carl Freeman, Brixton Lee Womack; great-granddaughters, Amber Rae Melton, Andrea Lynn Melton (Delone) Batchelor, Avery Rae Freeman, Jenna Leigh Womack, Madison Brooke Womack; numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service for Penny will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Milstead Baptist Church, 1613 Main Street, NE, Conyers, GA 30012 with Rev. Doug Craver officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Guests may sign the online register at www.wheelerfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Minnie Warwick, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.