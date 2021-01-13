Walhalla, SC Mitchell Gene Jessup, 67, husband of Ethel "Lou" Bradshaw Jessup, of Walhalla, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at his home.
A native of Mount Airy, NC, Mr. Jessup was the son of the late Ira Wilton and June Gertrude Tilley Jessup. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Jessup is survived by his son: Nicolas Mitchell Jessup (Jessica) of Covington, GA; daughter: Katherine Lynne Jessup of Taylors, SC; brothers: Steve Jessup (Ann) of Athens, GA and Michael Jessup (Hannah) of Conyers, GA; sisters: Mildred McWilliams (Inky) of Covington, GA, Marilyn Shrum of Conyers, GA and Susan Cartledge (Jimmy) of Conyers, GA; and grandchildren: Allie Hopper, Conner Jessup, Dylan Jessup and Paisley Jessup.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice of the Foothills, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.
The family is at their respective homes.
