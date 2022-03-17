McDonough, GA Mitchell L. King, known to many as "Mickey", age 83, passed away on March, 17, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Harris; mother, Stacey Roughton; and father, Allen King. He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sue" King of McDonough, GA; daughter, Kathy Norton of McDonough, GA; grandchildren, Andrew (Jami) Harris of England, Stephen (Jessica) Brown of Covington, GA, Alex (Hunter) Harris of Athens, GA, Shawn Brown of Savannah, GA; great-grandchildren, Hudson Harris, Robinson Harris, Dietrich Harris, and Georgia Grace Brown; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy (Beth) King of Tennessee, Kenneth (Mary) King of South Carolina; sister, Kay Hannah of Virginia; along with several nieces and nephews. Mickey was born on May 10, 1983 in Clinton, SC. He proudly served his country in the Navy. He started Fast Tap in the early 1980's, a very successful business, and ran it until he retired. He was a very hardworking family man and loving father. Mickey was an avid golfer who didn't believe in golf carts. He loved spending time with the family dog, Sadie, and giving her treats. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of his kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading, and zest of life will live on through them. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
