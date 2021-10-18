Morelli Kinnett Norton

Conyers, GA Morelli K. Norton, age 92 of Conyers, died Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Gordon Norton, Jr. and parents, Azzie Lee and Troy Kinnett. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Sue Norton; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Tony Roseberry; grandchildren, Tally Fischer, Nathan Norton, Julie Harrell, Holly Roseberry, Benjamin Roseberry; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanette Childs. Mrs. Norton worked part-time at Walker-Owens Furniture Company. She played the piano/organ alongside her husband who lead the music for six different churches over 53 years, Zion Baptist, County Line Baptist, Immanuel Baptist, Porterdale Baptist, Midway Baptist, and Highland Park Baptist. Funeral Services were held Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Martin officiating; interment followed at the Church Cemetery. Family received friends Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those desiring may make donations to Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Highway 212N, Covington, GA 30016. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

