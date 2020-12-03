Dover, NJ Morris Sims Carter passed away Thursday morning, December 3, 2020 at the age of 34. Sims, as his family and friends called him, was living in Dover, New Jersey surrounded by a circle of close friends and community. Sims was born August 2, 1986 in Orlando, Florida and was named after his grandfather Morris Collins Sims. As a child, he loved to laugh and adored sports of all kinds. He was a natural competitor, rivaling in the thrill of any game, whether it be football, golf, or basketball. This was something he shared with his beloved grandmother, Mimi. He was a family guy— loving to be home, spending time with family. He was also a natural teacher, loving to be around children, to play and see the world through their eyes. In 2009, Sims graduated from University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi, with a degree in economics. In his 20's, Sims traveled all over the country and the world. He went to Spain, Grenada, and lived in the most exciting cities in the world like New York, Minneapolis, and Atlanta. During this time, he met people from all walks of life and he treasured the deep friendships he picked up along the way. For most of his life, he fought a disease few people truly understand, let alone know how to cure. And while ultimately the fight ended and relief came, those who truly knew him knew that he fought long, hard, and with all the love in his heart. Sims is survived by his mother and father, Joanie and Randy Carter; his sister Nicole Kuang, brother-in-law Cliff Kuang, and niece Birdie Kuang; and his beloved dog Mimi—as well as a large extended family and big community of loving friends. He will be laid to rest at the Northside United Methodist Church Memorial Garden in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
bhayesva@aol.com said:
Sad news for me to hear! I attended many Civic functions with Charles. I will always remember him as a very kind and gentle soul.
-
LongtimeRez said:The pastor died after being shot, his wife did not, she died of smoke inhalation after the car was set on fire by Bernard. I don't care what "…
Latest News
- Anonymous Korean War veteran purchases hundreds of meals for local hunger relief effort
- First shipments of coronavirus vaccine will fall short
- A Minnesota elementary school teacher donates kidney to her school's custodian
- $60,000 reward offered in shooting death of 1-year-old boy in Washington, DC
- Google widely criticized after parting ways with a leading voice in AI ethics
Most Popular
Articles
- RONDA RICH: Reader's Digest payback
- VETERANS STORY: She was built to serve
- Newton Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in gas station shooting
- Rockdale, Sheriff's Office settle labor lawsuit for $1.1 million
- HEALTH: What's the optimal blood pressure level?
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court pointedly questions use of prior bad acts witnesses in Bill Cosby's trial
- Newton County to kick off bicentennial celebration Saturday
- Conyers offices to close Friday for move to new City Hall
- Signs erected for Bicycle Route 1 in Conyers, Rockdale
- New Eastside High School moving toward completion in December 2021
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: When do you plan to start shopping for Christmas?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.