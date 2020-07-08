Lewis.jpg

Mr. Olen James Lewis, age 94 of Cumming, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Olen was born in June of 1926 to the late Mr. Winfred and Mrs. Noma Lewis. He matriculated Morrow High School in Morrow, Ohio and later was enlisted into the United States Army. He served in World War II in the European Campaign. Olen was married to Mrs. Lydia A. Lewis and to this union one daughter, Pennie Lewis, was born. After being released from active duty, he went on to work as a steel worker and retired from Armco Steel Company after many years of service. Olen was a proud husband, father, veteran, and friend who loved his family and was deeply loved in return. Olen was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Winfred and Mrs. Noma Lewis; and his wife, Mrs. Lydia A. Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Mrs. Pennie Stathes (John) of Georgia, Ms. Brenda Westendorf of Ohio, Mrs. Vicky Faulkner (Pete) of Georgia, and Mr. Michael Adkins of Ohio; two grandchildren, Mrs. Melissa Brown (Patrick) and Mr. Jeremy Howard; great-grandchildren, Dawson Patrick Brown, Jack Olen Howard, and Shelly Brown; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alexia Pruitt. A visitation for Olen J. Lewis will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. A graveside committal service will immediately follow on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.

To plant a tree in memory of Olen Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.