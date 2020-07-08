Mr. Olen James Lewis, age 94 of Cumming, GA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Olen was born in June of 1926 to the late Mr. Winfred and Mrs. Noma Lewis. He matriculated Morrow High School in Morrow, Ohio and later was enlisted into the United States Army. He served in World War II in the European Campaign. Olen was married to Mrs. Lydia A. Lewis and to this union one daughter, Pennie Lewis, was born. After being released from active duty, he went on to work as a steel worker and retired from Armco Steel Company after many years of service. Olen was a proud husband, father, veteran, and friend who loved his family and was deeply loved in return. Olen was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Winfred and Mrs. Noma Lewis; and his wife, Mrs. Lydia A. Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memory four children, Mrs. Pennie Stathes (John) of Georgia, Ms. Brenda Westendorf of Ohio, Mrs. Vicky Faulkner (Pete) of Georgia, and Mr. Michael Adkins of Ohio; two grandchildren, Mrs. Melissa Brown (Patrick) and Mr. Jeremy Howard; great-grandchildren, Dawson Patrick Brown, Jack Olen Howard, and Shelly Brown; and one great-great-granddaughter, Alexia Pruitt. A visitation for Olen J. Lewis will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Horis A. Ward - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. A graveside committal service will immediately follow on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:45 AM at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281.

