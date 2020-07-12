Mrs. Ann Wiedmeyer, AKA, "Huggable Annie," age 89 of Oxford, GA, formerly of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born June 20, 1931 in Jamestown, Rhode Island to Joseph S. and Mary Wallace Serpa. She was one of six children, who was preceded in death by both of her parents, a brother "Sunny", a sister, Alice and a step-son, Steven Wiedmeyer. Ann had the distinction of being a "Townie," actually born on the island. She grew up on the island and then moved with her children to St. Simons Island and later to Jekyll Island where she met her beloved husband, Earl P. Wiedmeyer who was stationed at Glynco in Brunswick. Always the island girl she worked for Jekyll Motels Inc. and in the printing industry for many years before she and her husband retired to Florida in 1994. They were married for over 40 years before he died in 2005. Ann was very talented and she created many beautiful crocheted, and knitted gifts for family and friends. She loved going on cruises, traveling, swimming, playing mahjong and her favorite, Bingo! But of all her interests, spending time with her family is what she cherished most. She was a "Cradle Catholic" and devoted to the Blessed Mother. Mrs. Wiedmeyer is survived by her children Unice Stevens (T.C.) of Oxford, Donna Leverette (Carter) of Conyers, Phillip Wiedmeyer (Tracy) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Melissa Hall of Memphis, Tennessee. She is also survived by siblings May Ratigan of New York, Eddie Serpa of Andalusia, Alabama, and Fran Lopes (Alfred) of Jamestown, Rhode Island, along with her favorite niece, Judy Campbell (Bruce) of Greenview, Illinois. Grandchildren include, Billie Ann Kimble (Steve), Dori Greene (Nate), Clay Stevens (Jennifer), Joseph Pitts, Ryan Leverette (Bridget), Lauren Walls (Elliot), Brian Wiedmeyer, Morgan Wiedmeyer, Jennifer Coveny (Mark) and Jason Hall. She was a great grandmother to 21 beautiful children and a great great grandmother to two sweet little girls along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many close friends. She will be missed. Memorial Services will be scheduled in the near future. The family requests that any memorials be made in memory of Ann Wiedmeyer to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. TE Davis Funeral Services, 1257 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014. 770-786-2524

