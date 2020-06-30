Mrs. Helen Davis Greene, age 82, of Oxford passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born August 24, 1937 in Porterdale to Joe H. and Evelyn Parr Davis who have preceded her in death. Mrs. Greene was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church, she attended Christian Fellowship Church, and most recently she attended Central Community Church. She worked for Sears and Roebuck in Atlanta, and then at Sinclair Refining Company where she met the love of her life Mr. Jack L. Greene. Mrs. Greene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed watching TV and movies, she was an exceptional bowler, she enjoyed fishing and was an avid reader. Mrs. Greene is survived by her husband of 59 years Mr. Jack L. Greene, Sr her children Daria D. Taylor and Jerry of Covington, Vicki Greene Ogletree and Tim of Monroe, and Jack L. Greene, Jr and Misty of Social Circle her grandchildren Trent, Morgan, Jana, Devin, Jaicee, Emma, Blake, and Chrissy her great grandchildren Gabe, Alsea, Lorelei, and River along with her brother Royce Davis, her sister Julie Johnston, and a host of other family and close friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Greene will be held at 2 o'clock Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oxford Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friend on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home. Due to the recent Covid 19/Coronavirus Pandemic, if you do not feel comfortable attending either the visitation or the funeral service the family fully understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers. An online condolence may be left at Mrs. Greene's obituary at www.harwellfuneralhome.com

