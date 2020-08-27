Muriel Soileau

Conyers, GA Muriel Marie Drouilhet Soileau, 90, of Conyers, GA passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Stafford, VA.

Known to her friends and family as Mimi, she was a "Wonder Woman," a friend to every one of God's creatures, human or non, and a lover of the natural world. A devout Catholic Christian, having attended Sacred Heart Academy in New Orleans, LA., Mimi was loved by countless people and opened her heart to anyone in need, always giving of her time and talent.

As an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers. Mimi was a legend for her tireless commitment. There, she served on many ministries, including as a lector, reading the Word at Mass, a member of the Resurrection Choir, raising her voice in prayer, a helper at Vacation Bible School where she would bring her personal "zoo" to share with the children, an RCIA sponsor to walk with adults coming into the faith, and a Liturgy of the Word for Children team member, where she would share the Gospel and her love of God with young children. Mimi was a Eucharistic Minister, administering the Body and Blood of Christ at Mass and bringing communion to the homebound. She was a member of the Ultreya group, living her faith through her works. Mimi was also a volunteer for the Family Promise ministry at St. Pius X, providing food and fellowship to homeless families. Mimi always yearned to know more about her faith, so she participated in Adult Faith Formation programs and Bible studies and she loved the fellowship of Café 3:16. She never missed her weekly prayer group, where she brought wisdom, compassion and a deep understanding of human weaknesses and tragic losses.

With her deep respect for the natural world, Mimi was able to identify every plant and tree she ever came across. She was an active Master Gardener for more than 40 years, establishing demonstration gardens and teaching at community clubs. Mimi was a driving force behind the Memorial Arboretum, a tree garden at the Georgia International Horse Park. She founded the Garden Ministry at St. Pius X and led it with a team of volunteers until very recently. Mimi was instrumental in beautifying the grounds of the church campus and creating a remarkable Meditation Walk through the woods with Stations of the Cross and peaceful flora. Mimi also founded the St. Pius X Community Garden, which provides fresh produce for the hungry of Rockdale County in cooperation with St. Vincent De Paul. And naturally, Mimi grew her own lush vegetable and flower garden year after year.

A lover of animals and especially horses since early childhood, Mimi graduated Louisiana State University in 1954 where she received her Bachelor's in Science degree in Animal Husbandry. For many years, she served as a 4-H leader with the Rockdale County Extension Service, teaching the Horse and Dog Clubs. She was on the board of the Georgia Farm Bureau and January 21, 2020 was proclaimed Mimi Soileau Appreciation Day by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. She taught her children to appreciate farm life and to ride horses. Just a few months before her passing, she rode a horse for the last time.

Muriel is survived by three daughters, Mary Kosenski (Ed), Clare Terry (John), and Ann McDuffie; son, Thomas Soileau; sister, Lynn Drumm (Kirk); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Druit Soileau and sons, John, Peter, David and Daniel.

A memorial mass will be held September 12 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. She will be interred in her family plot in St. Louis Cemetery #3 in New Orleans, LA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Memorial Arboretum, St. Pius X Catholic Church, American Cancer Society research on Pancreatic Cancer.

