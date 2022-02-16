Myrtie Elizabeth Withers Hamby

McDonough, GA Myrtie Elizabeth Hamby, age 81 of Covington, died Thursday, February 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Hamby; mother, Mildred White; and father, Joseph Eugene Withers. She is survived by her daughters, Nola Zimmer, Jodi Morris; sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Donna Eason, Matthew and Shirley Eason; sisters, Jo Jean Smith, Marie Withers; brother and sister-in-law, Dewey and Anita Withers; step-children, April and Rick Stafford, Fawn Wofford; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Ms. Hamby enjoyed planting flowers in her garden, collecting coins, and loved the Atlanta Braves. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Brother Clay Staples officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to their local Humane Society. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

