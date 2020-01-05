Conyers
Myrtle Currie
Mrs. Myrtle Ellen Currie, age 87 of Conyers, died Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Thomas Currie and parents, Edward and Myrtle Ellen Donaldson. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Chyerel Abbott and Sam Speltz, Carolyn and Ronald Bartlett; sons and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Sherry Johnson, Berry Johnson, Tommy Currie; grandchildren, DeDe and Richard Kirkwood, Matthew Abbott, Tiffany Orr, Travis Hurt, Shannon and Josh Spencer, Melissa and Matt Smith; great-grandchildren, Vincent Crocker, Justin Kirkwood, Jacob Thorpe, Paige Thorpe, Mackenzie Spencer, Anna Smith, Ezra Hurt; great-great-granddaughter, Tiffany Lustenberger; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel with Pastor Mike Blevins officiating; interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.
