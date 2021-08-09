Conyers, GA Nancy Alexander Brock, age 56, of Conyers passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. She was born December 16, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois to A.M. and Betty Alexander. Nancy grew up in College Park and graduated from College Park High School. She worked as a certified nursing assistant, she drove a school bus in Rockdale County, and worked at Bard. Nancy enjoyed gardening, British culture, classical and 80's music, and nothing made her happier than being with her family especially her grandchildren. She is a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, in Conyers. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, A.M. Alexander.
She is survived by her children Chris Brock (Brittany) of Bethlehem, and Stephen Brock (Liz) of Statham, her grandchildren Ivy, Waylon, Emeline, and Stevie, her mother Betty Alexander of Conyers, her siblings Janet O'Melia, Tony Alexander, Beth Ehrensperger, and Pete Alexander, along with a host of other family and close friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday prior to the service.
