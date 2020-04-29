Nancy Beck
CONYERS
Nancy Katherine
Cox Beck
Nancy Katherine Cox Beck, age 74, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital after a long illness. She was born on July 26, 1945, in Marshall, Missouri, to the late Vergil McLeod Cox (1986) and Adele Mehl Cox (1997). On April 15, 1981, in Pensacola, Florida, she married John W. Beck.
She received a diploma from Will Rogers High School, Tulsa, Oklahoma (1963); an A.D. from St. Paul's College, Concordia, Missouri (1965); and a B.A. from Concordia University, Seward, Nebraska (1967). She began her career as a secondary education instructor in the parochial school system of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and later served as an interpretive park ranger/education specialist for the Department of the Interior, National Park Service. Places of residence included Grayson County, Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Richmond, Virginia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Gulf Breeze, Florida; Tybee Island, Georgia; and Conyers, Georgia.
Nancy had a variety of interests, including travel, reading, word games, family history and genealogy, American social and political history, Native American history and archaeology, royalty and world history, movies and television, nature study, and American antiques and collectibles.
She was a political conservative, raised in the Methodist church, became a member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and later a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school and singing in the church choir.
Throughout her life she was a friend to all, especially remembered for her remarkable and infectious humor and fine singing voice. In addition she was known as an innovative and beloved teacher who imparted curiosity and a love of learning to her students.
Surviving family members include her husband, John W. Beck, of Conyers, Georgia, and their children, Ethan Turner Mehl Beck (Monika), Bangkok, Thailand; Emily Elizabeth Beck, Savannah, Georgia; and John Hunter Hardin Beck (Susan), Colorado Springs, Colorado. Nancy is also survived by her siblings, Judith Cook (Robert), Greenville, Virginia; Mary Davis, Pea Ridge, Arkansas; Rebecca Freidrichs (Craig), West Des Moines, Iowa; the Rev. Duncan Cox (Kim), Pea Ridge, Arkansas; and David Cox (Heidi), Morrilton, Arkansas. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive as do many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Rosemary, who died in infancy in August 1956.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, Covington, Georgia, in July, date to be announced. For more information call 678-314-0868 or email laurelclan@yahoo.com.
Memorial donations can be made to the following:

Abiding Grace Lutheran
Church
5500 Highway 212
Covington, Georgia
30016

Saint Paul Lutheran High
School
205 S. Main,
P.O. Box 719
Concordia, Missouri
64020

National Park Foundation
1110 Vermont Avenue
NW
Washington, DC 20005

National Trust for Historic Preservation
2600 Virginia Avenue
NW
Washington, DC 20037

The family sincerely thanks the staff at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the Westbury Health and Rehabilitation Center, Conyers, for their loving care and attention to Nancy during her final illness.
